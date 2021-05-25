Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abubakar Shekau: battle for supremacy among Islamist groups bodes ill for the Sahel

By Folahanmi Aina, Doctoral Candidate in Leadership Studies, King's College London
Islamic State West Africa Province appears to be consolidating its dominance in the region. This means Nigeria and other countries in the Sahel region have a lot more to be worried about.


© The Conversation -


