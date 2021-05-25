Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Spotting hoaxes: how young people in Africa use cues to spot misinformation online

By Chikezie E. Uzuegbunam, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Cape Town
Dani Madrid-Morales, Assistant Professor in Journalism at the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication, University of Houston
Dr. Emeka Umejei, Lecturer, Communication Studies, University of Ghana
Etse Sikanku, Senior Lecturer, Ghana Institute of Journalism
Gregory Gondwe, PhD Media Research and Practice, University of Colorado Boulder
Herman Wasserman, Professor of Media Studies in the Centre for Film and Media Studies, University of Cape Town
Khulekani Ndlovu, PhD in Media Studies, University of Cape Town
Melissa Tully, Associate Professor Director of Undergraduate Studies School of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Iowa
Users do spend some time thinking about whether information is true; the decision to share it (even if it’s fake news) depends on the topic and the type of message.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


