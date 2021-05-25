Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN General Assembly Action Needed on Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators pose with a banner showing the symbolic three-finger salute and names of those killed during protests since the military coup, Yangon, Myanmar on April 11, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo By Widad Franco The United Nations Security Council, entrusted by the UN Charter to be the world’s guardian of international peace and security, has done little to help the people of Myanmar besides issuing statements asking the junta to end the violence and release prisoners. But the UN General Assembly can help motivate the council take action to stem the rampant abuses. In…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


