Human Rights Observatory

Belarus plane diversion garners condemnation

United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Secretary-General Antonia Guterres is deeply concerned over the apparent forced landing of a passenger aircraft over Belarus on May 23 and the subsequent detention of Roman Protasevich and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the United States condemned Belarus' “ongoing harassment and arbitrary detention of journalists simply for doing their job.”


© Voice of America -


