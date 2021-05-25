Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria's egg and sperm bank will reduce the risks of seeking donors online. Here's why it's needed

By Fiona Kelly, Professor, Law School, La Trobe University
The Victorian government’s budget announcement to fund a public egg and sperm bank will be welcomed by couples and single women who need donors to conceive.

The bank will proactively recruit local donors, store donated eggs, sperm and embryos, and develop and deliver education and awareness programs about the need for donations. It will be the first of its kind in Australia, though it is not yet known…


© The Conversation -


