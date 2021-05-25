Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the early internet created a place for trans youth to find one another and explore coming out

By Avery Dame-Griff, Visiting Assistant Professor, Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies, Appalachian State University
Share this article
For trans youth who couldn't be themselves in real life, bulletin board systems, email lists and Geocities pages were places for connection and self-expression.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Victoria's egg and sperm bank will reduce the risks of seeking donors online. Here's why it's needed
~ Super blood Moon: everything you need to know about the lunar eclipse
~ Roman Protasevich: dissident Belarus journalist whose defiance enraged Europe's last dictator
~ COVID-19 test results: what you need to know to understand them
~ Forcing disclosure of wages and executive pay in South Africa is a good idea: here's why
~ View from The Hill: Morrison's top staffer doesn't find colleagues briefed against Higgins' partner but reminds them of 'standards'
~ Why widespread health woes could follow from pandemic-driven job losses
~ Oil companies are going all-in on petrochemicals – and green chemistry needs help to compete
~ Jamaican literacy activist puts more books into the hands of children isolated by COVID-19 restrictions
~ Belarusian media nightmare brings number of detained journalists to 24
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter