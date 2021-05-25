Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jamaican literacy activist puts more books into the hands of children isolated by COVID-19 restrictions

By Emma Lewis
"For children who were reading before and continue to have access to books, the pages have been a safe place from the pandemic. For others, the situation has worsened."


