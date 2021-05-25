Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NSW adopts affirmative consent in sexual assault laws. What does this mean?

By Rachael Burgin, Lecturer in Law, Swinburne University of Technology
After years of advocacy by Saxon Mullins, NSW moves from a "no means no" to a "yes means yes" standard of sexual consent.


© The Conversation -


