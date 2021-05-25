Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carceral feminism and coercive control: when Indigenous women aren't seen as ideal victims, witnesses or women

By Chelsea Watego, Principal Research Fellow, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies Unit, The University of Queensland
Alissa Macoun, Lecturer - School of Justice, Queensland University of Technology
David Singh, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Elizabeth Strakosch, Lecturer in Public Policy and Governance, The University of Queensland
A documentary series aimed to spark national conversation about criminalising coercive control. However, it highlighted power imbalances in conversations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous women.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


