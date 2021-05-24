Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From body snatchers to dodgy marketers: the dirty history of funeral schemes

By Lee Moerman, Professor, University of Wollongong
Sandra van der Laan, Professor of Accounting, University of Sydney
In the 1700s 'burial clubs' emerged in response to fears of funeral poverty. These schemes persist today — along with marketing targeting the poor and vulnerable.


