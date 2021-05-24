Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Best evidence suggests antidepressants aren't very effective in kids and teens. What can be done instead?

By Sarah Hetrick, Associate Professor of Youth Mental Health, University of Auckland
Joanne McKenzie, Associate Professor, Biostatistics Unit, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Nick Meader, Research Fellow, Centre for Reviews and Dissemination, University of York
Sally Merry, Professor and Cure Kids Duke Family Chair in Child and Adolescent Mental Health, University of Auckland
Share this article
Even before COVID-19 lockdowns, school closures and strict social distancing, depression was on the rise in children and teenagers around the globe.

By the age of 19, around 25% of adolescents are estimated to have experienced a depressive episode. By the age of 30, this…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australian embassy in Afghanistan to close its doors as security situation worsens
~ 3 practical ways New Zealand could help with the Israel-Palestine conflict from afar
~ Social media platforms are complicit in censoring Palestinian voices
~ Medieval Christians saw the lunar eclipse as a sign from God — but they also understood the science
~ From body snatchers to dodgy marketers: the dirty history of funeral schemes
~ 1 in 4 Australian year 8s have teachers unqualified in maths — this hits disadvantaged schools even harder
~ Stellar secrets of a distant galaxy suggest our Milky Way isn't so special after all
~ Fly infertility shows we're underestimating how badly climate change harms animals
~ Upper Hunter byelection reveals the dangers that lurk for Albanese and federal Labor
~ We could be a superpower: 3 ways Australia can take advantage of the changing geopolitics of energy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter