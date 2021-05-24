Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus’s Shocking New Low in Crushing Dissent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Raman Pratasevich, center, Belarusian journalist, who was arrested on May 23 when President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to force the airplane on which Pratasevich was travelling to land at Minsk airport, is seen here being arrested on a previous occasion in 2017 by Belarus police in the capital Minsk. Pratasevich is a founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Belarus’ authoritarian president. © 2017 Sergei Grits/AP Photo Belarusian authorities’ shocking action on Sunday to force down a Ryanair…


© Human Rights Watch -


