Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethnicity pay gap: Why the UK needs mandatory reporting

By Susan Milner, Professor of European Politics and Society, University of Bath
In the summer of 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement intensified calls for racial equality across all aspects of society. Though efforts to eradicate police brutality were chief concerns following the murder of George Floyd by police in the US, other structural racial issues were highlighted as urgent problems too.

One of those demands included encouraging companies to do more to support black and ethnic minority employees. As the movement gained traction,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


