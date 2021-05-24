Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rewilding: four tips to let nature thrive

By Sophie Wynne-Jones, Lecturer in Human Geography, Bangor University
Ian Convery, Professor of Environment & Society, University of Cumbria
Steve Carver, Senior Lecturer in Geography, University of Leeds
What would rewilding mean for a country like the UK? Bringing back wolves and bears? Returning the land to how it looked in prehistoric times? How will people fit into this wild and unimaginably different place? Questions like these abound whenever rewilding is in the news.

In essence, rewilding involves giving more space and time to nature. Instead of managing ecosystems to preserve particular species, rewilding is intended to reverse environmental decline by letting nature become more self-willed. That means allowing wildlife the freedom to flourish and habitats to regenerate naturally.


© The Conversation -


