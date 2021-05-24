Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A history of British political sleaze – and why we should worry about the Johnson government

By Ian Cawood, Associate Professor, History, University of Stirling
At the beginning of the 19th century, aristocratic networks connected to the monarchy and the Tory party had effectively “captured” the institutions of the state and exploited them for their own advantage. Britain was blighted by people in official positions without duties, embezzlement of public funds, jobs for family, clients and friends, rampant over-manning and the failure to pursue the public good.

It caused social and political disruption…


