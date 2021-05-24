Tolerance.ca
Sending science majors into elementary schools helps Latino and Black students realize scientists can look like them

By Dieuwertje J. Kast, Director of STEM Education Programs of the Joint Educational Project, University of Southern California
After completing a hands-on STEM program, students in Los Angeles were more likely to draw scientists as people of color or themselves instead of stereotypical white men in lab coats.


