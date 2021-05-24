Despite federal moratorium, eviction rates returning to pre-pandemic levels
By Benjamin Larsen, Research Associate, Idaho Policy Institute, Boise State University
McAllister Hall, Research Associate, Idaho Policy Institute, Boise State University
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho, like many states across the country, faced rising housing costs, low home-vacancy rates and increasing efforts by landlords to evict tenants.
Thanks to increased unemployment benefits, federal stimulus checks and eviction moratoriums – all part of the government’s pandemic response – renters’ lives improved slightly in 2020. But with those programs decreasing or disappearing, many Idahoans and other Americans who rent their homes will still struggle to pay rent and face imminent risk of being evicted.
Our analysis of
- Monday, May 24, 2021