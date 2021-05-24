Tolerance.ca
Policing and evicting people living in encampments will not solve homelessness in Canada

By Amie Tsang, Dalla Lana Fellow, University of Toronto
A key component in any planning around encampments is the voice of people with lived experience. It is clear the go-to response of policing is not working.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


