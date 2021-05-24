Tolerance.ca
Gambia: Commission Uncovered Ex-President’s Alleged Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
(Banjul) – Testimony before a Gambian truth commission linking former president Yahya Jammeh to numerous grave crimes during his 22 years in office should be followed by criminal accountability, Human Rights Watch said today with the release of a video, “Truth and Justice in Gambia.” On May 27, 2021, the Gambia Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) is scheduled to conclude over two years of publicly televised sessions. Victims and former government officials who testified at the hearings, which began in January 2019, tied Jammeh to the killing and torture of political opponents,…


© Human Rights Watch -


