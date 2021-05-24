Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coalition has large lead in NSW as Nats easily hold Upper Hunter at byelection

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A recent Resolve poll of New South Wales voters for The Sydney Morning Herald has given the Coalition 44% of the primary vote, Labor 28%, the Greens 12% and the Shooters Fishers and Farmers 4%. This is the first nonpartisan poll of NSW state voting intentions since the last election.

At the March 2019 election, primary votes were Coalition 41.6%, Labor…


© The Conversation


