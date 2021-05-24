Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DRC Volcano eruption kills at least 15

Thousands of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo fled their homes to escape lava flows from an erupting volcano near Goma. While most of the city was spared, those who returned to the outskirts Goma Sunday found their homes destroyed. At least 15 people have died.


© Voice of America -


