Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to watch Wednesday's total lunar eclipse from Australia

By Tanya Hill, Honorary Fellow of the University of Melbourne and Senior Curator (Astronomy), Museums Victoria
Share this article
On Wednesday evening, May 26, the Moon will slip into Earth’s shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse. No matter where you are across Australia, you’ll be well placed to see it.

Lunar eclipses are one of the most marvellous and also one of the easiest astronomical events to see. There hasn’t been a lunar eclipse visible from Australia since 2018.

Read more: Explainer:…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Coalition has large lead in NSW as Nats easily hold Upper Hunter at byelection
~ The Tokyo Olympics are going ahead, but they will be a much compromised and watered-down event
~ DRC Volcano eruption kills at least 15
~ 5-metre pedestals, an Anna Wintour puppet... COVID-19 changed fashion shows but the runway will survive
~ Saudi Arabia: Repression Rages on Despite Releases
~ DRC Volcano eruption kills at least 15
~ Stop removing your solar panels early, please. It's creating a huge waste problem for Australia
~ COVID is surging in unvaccinated Taiwan. Australia should take heed
~ The lesson for Australia out of Victoria's property tax hikes: two out of three ain't bad
~ Why mentoring for women risks propping up patriarchal structures instead of changing them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter