Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC Volcano eruption kills at least 15

Share this article
Thousands of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo fled their homes to escape lava flows from an erupting volcano near Goma. While most of the city was spared, those who returned to the outskirts Goma Sunday found their homes destroyed. At least 15 people have died.


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ Stop removing your solar panels early, please. It's creating a huge waste problem for Australia
~ COVID is surging in unvaccinated Taiwan. Australia should take heed
~ The lesson for Australia out of Victoria's property tax hikes: two out of three ain't bad
~ Why mentoring for women risks propping up patriarchal structures instead of changing them
~ If I could go anywhere: Marie Antoinette's private boudoir and mechanical mirror room at Versailles
~ Vaping and e-cigarettes are glamourised on social media, putting young people in harm's way
~ Belarus grounds Ryanair flight, detains independent journalist amid regime's crackdown on media
~ People of Gaza take to social media to share days of horror and loss under Israeli fire
~ ‘Kakoli Furniture’ viral video spawns funny memes in Bangladesh and West Bengal
~ How Jerry Rawlings used democratic structures to legitimise military rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter