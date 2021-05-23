Tolerance.ca
COVID is surging in unvaccinated Taiwan. Australia should take heed

By Maximilian de Courten, Professor in Global Public Health and Director of the Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Alarm bells rang internationally last week when Taiwan announced it was moving to its second highest COVID alert level after a recent surge of cases.

The country last year recorded zero cases of community transmission for eight straight months.

The recent increase in cases has led many people to wonder: what happened to Taiwan’s…


