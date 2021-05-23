Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The lesson for Australia out of Victoria's property tax hikes: two out of three ain't bad

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Household Finances, Grattan Institute
Share this article
Charging for rezoning is a move other states should follow, as are land taxes. Stamp duty hikes, not so much.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Stop removing your solar panels early, please. It's creating a huge waste problem for Australia
~ COVID is surging in unvaccinated Taiwan. Australia should take heed
~ Why mentoring for women risks propping up patriarchal structures instead of changing them
~ If I could go anywhere: Marie Antoinette's private boudoir and mechanical mirror room at Versailles
~ Vaping and e-cigarettes are glamourised on social media, putting young people in harm's way
~ Belarus grounds Ryanair flight, detains independent journalist amid regime's crackdown on media
~ People of Gaza take to social media to share days of horror and loss under Israeli fire
~ ‘Kakoli Furniture’ viral video spawns funny memes in Bangladesh and West Bengal
~ How Jerry Rawlings used democratic structures to legitimise military rule
~ Five ways to measure the effects of a crisis like COVID-19 on women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter