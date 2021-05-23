Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why mentoring for women risks propping up patriarchal structures instead of changing them

By Simone Dennis, Professor of Anthropology and Head of School of Archaeology and Anthropology, Australian National University
Alison Behie, Associate Professor in Biological Anthropology, Australian National University
It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that women are underrepresented in leadership roles in many industries. This has led to a proliferation of women-only mentoring programs designed to challenge industry standards for female participation. The idea is to normalise women’s participation at all employment levels, especially senior ones.

However, our year-long prize-winning international study focused on university mentoring programs has discovered women-only…


© The Conversation -


