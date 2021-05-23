Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Kakoli Furniture’ viral video spawns funny memes in Bangladesh and West Bengal

By Rezwan
Share this article
A low budget video advertisement containing a repetitive six-word sentence “Low price, good quality, Kakoli Furniture” has become an online sensation in Bangladesh and West Bengal, India.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Belarus grounds Ryanair flight, detains independent journalist amid regime's crackdown on media
~ People of Gaza take to social media to share days of horror and loss under Israeli fire
~ How Jerry Rawlings used democratic structures to legitimise military rule
~ Five ways to measure the effects of a crisis like COVID-19 on women
~ Tanzania's 'forgotten' cyclones and concerns for the future
~ In the US, health situation better in those States where anti-Covid measures not imposed
~ Great approach, weak execution. Economists decline to give budget top marks
~ In Turkey, a mafia boss's YouTube videos give Netflix some stiff competition
~ In Turkey, a mafia boss's YouTube videos gives Netflix some stiff competition
~ Istanbul mayor surprises users on live streaming platform Twitch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter