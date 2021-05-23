Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Jerry Rawlings used democratic structures to legitimise military rule

By Paul Emiljanowicz, Lecturer, African History and Politics, McMaster University
The late Jerry Rawlings led two coups in Ghana before twice being elected president in multiparty polls. Whether you associate him with anti-imperialism, democracy or political violence, the fact is that he was able to retain military and popular control of Ghana for over 20 years.

Rawlings took power in a military coup on 31 December 1981, deposing…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


