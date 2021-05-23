Tanzania's 'forgotten' cyclones and concerns for the future
By Declan Finney, Project Manager of Climate Research, University of Edinburgh
Hellen Msemo, PhD candidate, University of Leeds
John Marsham, Academic Research Fellow, Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science (ICAS), University of Leeds
A cyclone, known as Jobo, made landfall near Dar es Salaam in late April. By this point it had weakened to a tropical depression and impacts were, thankfully, minimal.
Land-falling tropical cyclones are rare in Tanzania so past events are outside the memory of most. It had even been suggested that Cyclone Kenneth, which occurred in 2019, was the first…
