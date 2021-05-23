Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania's 'forgotten' cyclones and concerns for the future

By Declan Finney, Project Manager of Climate Research, University of Edinburgh
Hellen Msemo, PhD candidate, University of Leeds
John Marsham, Academic Research Fellow, Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science (ICAS), University of Leeds
Share this article
A cyclone, known as Jobo, made landfall near Dar es Salaam in late April. By this point it had weakened to a tropical depression and impacts were, thankfully, minimal.

Land-falling tropical cyclones are rare in Tanzania so past events are outside the memory of most. It had even been suggested that Cyclone Kenneth, which occurred in 2019, was the first…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Jerry Rawlings used democratic structures to legitimise military rule
~ Five ways to measure the effects of a crisis like COVID-19 on women
~ In the US, health situation better in those States where anti-Covid measures not imposed
~ Great approach, weak execution. Economists decline to give budget top marks
~ In Turkey, a mafia boss's YouTube videos give Netflix some stiff competition
~ In Turkey, a mafia boss's YouTube videos gives Netflix some stiff competition
~ Istanbul mayor surprises users on live streaming platform Twitch
~ COVID-19: why critically ill patients in Africa are taking a bigger hit
~ A Gold Medal for Homophobia in Japan
~ Supermoon! Red blood lunar eclipse! It's all happening at once, but what does that mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter