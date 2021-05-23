Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Great approach, weak execution. Economists decline to give budget top marks

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Only three of the 56 economists surveyed gave the budget an 'A', but 41% gave it either an A or a B.


The Conversation


