COVID-19: why critically ill patients in Africa are taking a bigger hit

By Bruce M Biccard, Professor and Second Chair at Groote Schuur Hospital , University of Cape Town
In March 2020, those of us living on the African continent were terrified about what would happen. We had watched Wuhan and then Italy get overrun by Covid-19. These were environments far more resourced than Africa .

We knew that we had a limited healthcare workforce. And we have estimated that there was about one…


