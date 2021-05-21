Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Gold Medal for Homophobia in Japan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image LGBT rights activists outside the ruling Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo, Japan on July 27, 2018.  © 2018 Iori Sagisawa/Kyodo News via AP Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights activists in Japan and their allies have for years been pressing the Diet, the national parliament, to introduce legislation that protects sexual orientation and gender identity as grounds for nondiscrimination. One proposed law – the Equality Act – is currently under intense negotiation among Japan’s political parties. In April, the ruling conservative Liberal…


© Human Rights Watch -


