Human Rights Observatory

RSF condemns NYT reporter’s unprecedented expulsion from Ethiopia

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by Ethiopia’s expulsion of Simon Marks, an Addis Ababa-based reporter for the New York Times and Bloomberg News, just weeks after it suspended his accreditation. The Ethiopian authorities must stop constantly intimidating journalists, RSF said.This is the first time in years that Ethiopia has expelled a foreign reporter.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


