The 2021 World Food Prize recognizes that fish are key for reducing hunger and malnutrition

By Ben Belton, Associate Professor of International Development, Michigan State University
Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, is the winner of the 2021 World Food Prize for her work identifying small fish as valuable nutrition sources for developing countries.


