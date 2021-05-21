Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seven modern philosophers to help us build a better world after the pandemic

By Vittorio Bufacchi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Philosophy, University College Cork
Share this article
When will things go back to normal? That’s what everyone seems to be asking, which is understandable given the pain and sacrifice many endured over the past 18 months. But should things go back to normal? Some would reasonably argue that “normal” is a failed economic model responsible for producing unacceptable levels of inequality that have dented the social and moral fabric of our society.

As old and new challenges confront us, there are a handful of philosophers who can guide us though the next stage of the pandemic and beyond, some of whom I cover in my recent book on the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Four tips to make the most of your next gallery visit
~ Roe v Wade: the supreme court judgment that underpins abortion rights may be under threat – here's why that matters
~ IEA report: world's leading energy adviser was founded to protect oil supplies – now it wants to ban new fossil fuels
~ How South Africa is tracking adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines
~ Europe has had a cold and wet spring – but will it last through summer?
~ Ukraine: International Crimes Bill Adopted
~ US: Failed Justice 100 Years After Tulsa Race Massacre
~ Public media independence under threat in the Czech Republic and Slovenia
~ What actually is catnip and is it safe for my cat?
~ How robots could limit the environmental impact of offshore windfarms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter