Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Roe v Wade: the supreme court judgment that underpins abortion rights may be under threat – here's why that matters

By Emma Long, Senior Lecturer in American Studies, University of East Anglia
Share this article
Reproductive rights advocates in the US are expressing dismay at the announcement by the supreme court that it will hear argument in an appeal which, if successful, could threaten the legal basis on which women can obtain abortions in America.

The case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a 2018 Mississippi law which prohibits doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks except in medical emergency…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Seven modern philosophers to help us build a better world after the pandemic
~ Four tips to make the most of your next gallery visit
~ IEA report: world's leading energy adviser was founded to protect oil supplies – now it wants to ban new fossil fuels
~ How South Africa is tracking adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines
~ Europe has had a cold and wet spring – but will it last through summer?
~ Ukraine: International Crimes Bill Adopted
~ US: Failed Justice 100 Years After Tulsa Race Massacre
~ Public media independence under threat in the Czech Republic and Slovenia
~ What actually is catnip and is it safe for my cat?
~ How robots could limit the environmental impact of offshore windfarms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter