Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: International Crimes Bill Adopted

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Lawmakers attend a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine December 21, 2017. © 2017 Reuters (Kyiv, May 21, 2021) A bill adopted by Ukraine’s parliament on May 20, 2021, could help authorities prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity domestically, Human Rights Watch said today. The law, On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on the Enforcement of International Criminal and Humanitarian Law, includes provisions on command responsibility, the statute of limitations for international crimes, and universal jurisdiction for international crimes. The president will…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Seven modern philosophers to help us build a better world after the pandemic
~ Four tips to make the most of your next gallery visit
~ Roe v Wade: the supreme court judgment that underpins abortion rights may be under threat – here's why that matters
~ IEA report: world's leading energy adviser was founded to protect oil supplies – now it wants to ban new fossil fuels
~ How South Africa is tracking adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines
~ Europe has had a cold and wet spring – but will it last through summer?
~ US: Failed Justice 100 Years After Tulsa Race Massacre
~ Public media independence under threat in the Czech Republic and Slovenia
~ What actually is catnip and is it safe for my cat?
~ How robots could limit the environmental impact of offshore windfarms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter