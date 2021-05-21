Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Public media independence under threat in the Czech Republic and Slovenia

By paulinea
NewsThe public service media in the Czech Republic and Slovenia are resisting political pressure, including accusations of criminality and threats to funding, but their editorial and financial independence is clearly in danger. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on politicians in these two countries to safeguard public media independence in accordance with Council of Europe recommendations. In a climate of considerable tension at state-owned Czech Television (ČT), the Czech chamber of deputies is preparing to renew four of the 15 members of the broadcaste


