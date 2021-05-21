Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What actually is catnip and is it safe for my cat?

By Lauren Finka, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Nottingham Trent University
There are many valid theories to explain the global appeal of cats, including our obsession with watching videos of them online. In terms of cats’ pure entertainment value, however, our fascinations are probably attributable to their seemingly endless repertoire of bizarre behaviours.

From being able to “trap” your cat by simply drawing a square around them, to cats seemingly freaking out when presented with a cucumber (I don’t condone this latter activity on cat welfare grounds), our…


