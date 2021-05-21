Tolerance.ca
Six reasons why potatoes are good for you

By Duane Mellor, Associate Dean Education - Quality Enhancement,, Aston University
The humble potato has been given a bad rap. What was once a cheap staple of many countries’ diets has instead been branded in recent years an “unhealthy” food best avoided.

Eating too much of any type or group of food (like carbohydrates) isn’t healthy, and some research suggests eating too many potato products in particular might be associated with higher blood pressure. But it’s typically the way we prepare and consume potatoes (like frying them)…


