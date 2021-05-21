Tolerance.ca
Mushrooms on Mars? Five unproven claims that alien life exists

By Gareth Dorrian, Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Space Science, University of Birmingham
A recent study claims to have found evidence for mushroom-like life forms on the surface of Mars. As it happens, these particular features are well known and were discovered by cameras aboard Nasa’s Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity, shortly after it landed in 2004.

They are not, in fact, living organisms at all, but “haematite concretions”…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


