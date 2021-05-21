Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Video shows students still get paddled in US schools

By F. Chris Curran, Associate Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy, University of Florida
Share this article
The image of a teacher paddling or spanking a student at school may seem to belong in a history book – as archaic a practice as the dunce cap. However, for thousands of students across America each year, the use of corporal punishment for violating school rules is still a routine part of their education.

Surprising to many, corporal punishment in schools remains legal in 19 states…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Public media independence under threat in the Czech Republic and Slovenia
~ What actually is catnip and is it safe for my cat?
~ How robots could limit the environmental impact of offshore windfarms
~ Six reasons why potatoes are good for you
~ BBC Diana 'cover up' – why Lord Dyson's report is a body blow for broadcaster
~ Mushrooms on Mars? Five unproven claims that alien life exists
~ Why so many Americans are struggling to feed themselves
~ How electric cars can advance environmental justice: By putting low-income and racially diverse drivers behind the wheel
~ Zero-trust security: Assume that everyone and everything on the internet is out to get you – and maybe already has
~ When will the first baby be born in space?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter