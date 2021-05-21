Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How electric cars can advance environmental justice: By putting low-income and racially diverse drivers behind the wheel

By Andrea Marpillero-Colomina, Adjunct Lecturer in Urban Studies, The New School
Electric cars offer benefits for low-income and minority drivers, including cleaner air and lower maintenance costs. But it will take more than rebates on new models to make EVs accessible for all.


