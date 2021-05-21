Zero-trust security: Assume that everyone and everything on the internet is out to get you – and maybe already has
By Scott Shackelford, Associate Professor of Business Law and Ethics; Executive Director, Ostrom Workshop; Cybersecurity Program Chair, IU-Bloomington, Indiana University
Most people think of trust as active – you place your trust in someone or you don't. But weak cybersecurity, like leaving your front door unlocked, is a matter of trust, too.
- Friday, May 21, 2021