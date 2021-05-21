Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Zero-trust security: Assume that everyone and everything on the internet is out to get you – and maybe already has

By Scott Shackelford, Associate Professor of Business Law and Ethics; Executive Director, Ostrom Workshop; Cybersecurity Program Chair, IU-Bloomington, Indiana University
Most people think of trust as active – you place your trust in someone or you don't. But weak cybersecurity, like leaving your front door unlocked, is a matter of trust, too.


© The Conversation -


