Meals on Wheels volunteers help 2.4 million US seniors get enough to eat while staving off loneliness
By David R. Buys, Associate Professor of Food Science, Nutrition, and Health Promotion; State Health Specialist, MSU Extension, Mississippi State University
More than 2.4 million older adults are supported each year by Meals on Wheels, a program through which seniors and people with disabilities receive healthy and tasty meals for free from a network of volunteers. These efforts are usually organized through local senior centers and other community organizations across the U.S. that encourage the people who receive meals to make voluntary…
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 21, 2021