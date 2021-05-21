Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sheriffs in more militarized counties reap election rewards

By Christos Mavridis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Middlesex University
Maurizio Zanardi, Professor of Economics, University of Surrey
Orestis Troumpounis, Associate Professor of Public Economics, University of Padova, Lancaster University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Sheriffs in counties that get more military surplus equipment from a federal program have a better chance of getting reelected than sheriffs whose counties get less equipment, or less lethal equipment, from the same program, our new research shows.

Through a federal program aimed at fighting…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


