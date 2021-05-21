Sheriffs in more militarized counties reap election rewards
By Christos Mavridis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Middlesex University
Maurizio Zanardi, Professor of Economics, University of Surrey
Orestis Troumpounis, Associate Professor of Public Economics, University of Padova, Lancaster University
The big idea
Sheriffs in counties that get more military surplus equipment from a federal program have a better chance of getting reelected than sheriffs whose counties get less equipment, or less lethal equipment, from the same program, our new research shows.
