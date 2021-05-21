Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two Russian journalists persecuted for investigating police corruption

By jcavelier
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Aleksandr Dorogov and Yan Katelevskiy​, two Russian journalists specialising in investigating police corruption who have been detained for nearly ten months and whose pretrial detention has just been extended. This judicial persecution is unacceptable and must stop, RSF says. Читать на русском / Read in Russian


© Reporters without borders -


