Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should Japan cancel the Tokyo Olympics? It may not be able to

By Paul O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, Centre for East and South-East Asian Studies, Lund University
Share this article
The majority of Japanese people are opposed to the games going ahead, but there's more to the decision to hold the Olympics than public opinion.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two Russian journalists persecuted for investigating police corruption
~ I'm over 50 and hesitant about the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Should I wait for Pfizer?
~ We sliced open radioactive particles from soil in South Australia and found they may be leaking plutonium
~ ICC: First Major Hearings on Darfur Crimes
~ US: Failed Justice 100 Years After Tulsa Race Massacre
~ Madagascar: Urgent humanitarian intervention needed as millions face hunger due to devastating famine
~ Lessons Indonesia must learn from the Nanggala submarine tragedy
~ Benjamin Netanyahu was on the brink of political defeat. Then, another conflict broke out in Gaza
~ Israel and the Palestinians celebrate a ceasefire — but will anything change?
~ Olympic athletes speak up: current COVID plans aren't enough to keep them safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter