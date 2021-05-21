Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We sliced open radioactive particles from soil in South Australia and found they may be leaking plutonium

By Barbara Etschmann, Research officer, Monash University
Joel Brugger, Professor of Synchrotron Geosciences, Monash University
Vanessa Wong, Associate Professor, Monash University
Share this article
Almost 60 years after British nuclear tests ended, radioactive particles containing plutonium and uranium still contaminate the landscape around Maralinga in outback South Australia.

These “hot particles” are not as stable as we once assumed. Our research shows they are likely releasing tiny chunks of plutonium and uranium which can be easily transported in dust and water, inhaled by humans and wildlife and taken up by plants.

A British nuclear playground


After the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two Russian journalists persecuted for investigating police corruption
~ I'm over 50 and hesitant about the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Should I wait for Pfizer?
~ ICC: First Major Hearings on Darfur Crimes
~ US: Failed Justice 100 Years After Tulsa Race Massacre
~ Madagascar: Urgent humanitarian intervention needed as millions face hunger due to devastating famine
~ Lessons Indonesia must learn from the Nanggala submarine tragedy
~ Benjamin Netanyahu was on the brink of political defeat. Then, another conflict broke out in Gaza
~ Israel and the Palestinians celebrate a ceasefire — but will anything change?
~ Olympic athletes speak up: current COVID plans aren't enough to keep them safe
~ Much more than music: 10 Eurovision costumes that stole the show
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter