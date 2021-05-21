Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Failed Justice 100 Years After Tulsa Race Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Viola Fletcher, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, testifies at a hearing before the United States House of Representatives in Washington, DC, on May 19, 2021. © 2021 Jim Watson/AFP via Getty (Washington, DC, May 21, 2021) – The failure by city and state authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to provide comprehensive reparations has compounded the harms of the May 31, 1921, Tulsa race massacre on its upcoming centennial, Human Rights Watch said today in a briefing paper and accompanying video. Authorities should promptly consult with affected community…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


